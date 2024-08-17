Swedbank AB Increases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Swedbank AB lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Paychex were worth $18,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $125.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $129.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.32. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 83.94%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,872 shares of company stock valued at $19,992,573 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.46.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

