Swedbank AB Increases Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.12% of J. M. Smucker worth $13,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $118.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $147.48.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 59.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Argus lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

