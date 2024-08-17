Swedbank AB Invests $10.82 Million in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 338,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,361,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 199,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 87,123 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,362,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRDO opened at $30.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.00 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $33.96.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRDO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $1,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,663,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,284,890.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,444,317.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $1,048,850.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,663,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,284,890.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 906,678 shares of company stock valued at $26,727,944. 23.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

