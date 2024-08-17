Swedbank AB Invests $14.57 Million in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 167,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,000. Swedbank AB owned 0.20% of AAON at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,278,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,267,000 after buying an additional 61,544 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,505,000 after buying an additional 219,435 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $88.69 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. AAON had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,850.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,809 shares of company stock valued at $7,588,793. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded AAON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAON

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.