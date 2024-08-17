Swedbank AB Lowers Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $13,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Kellanova by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on K. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.57.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $4,680,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,531,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,107,246.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock worth $52,647,260 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:K opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $80.46. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.72.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

