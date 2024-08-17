Swedbank AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.06% of Elevance Health worth $76,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $543.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.38 and a 1-year high of $555.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $529.79 and a 200-day moving average of $521.57.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

