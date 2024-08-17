Swedbank AB Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,662,589 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,050,387 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Intel were worth $51,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Intel by 65.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Intel by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Intel Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

