Swedbank AB Purchases 19,660 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Swedbank AB grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.20% of MSCI worth $74,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank grew its stake in MSCI by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.79.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $561.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.55. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.