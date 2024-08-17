Swedbank AB Purchases 507 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.15% of H&R Block worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in H&R Block by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 14,760 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 576.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,496,000 after buying an additional 494,457 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $1,096,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

H&R Block Stock Up 11.9 %

NYSE HRB opened at $64.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

