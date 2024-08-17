Swedbank AB Purchases 673,655 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Swedbank AB increased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 673,655 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.44% of Tapestry worth $42,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $102,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Tapestry by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,748,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $211,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,352,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,121,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:TPR opened at $40.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tapestry from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

