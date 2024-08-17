Swedbank AB Purchases 93,276 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Swedbank AB increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3,078.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,306 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,276 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455,621 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in EOG Resources by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,727 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after purchasing an additional 766,056 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 67.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 843,682 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $107,856,000 after buying an additional 339,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $128.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.10.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

