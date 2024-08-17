Swedbank AB Purchases 9,680 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $17,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after buying an additional 2,259,976 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,993,000 after buying an additional 1,200,181 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 40,319.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,805,000 after buying an additional 1,037,020 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $129.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.57. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $143.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of -119.47, a P/E/G ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $6,685,709.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $773,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,811,279.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $6,685,709.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,187 shares of company stock worth $57,611,706. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DoorDash from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.93.

Get Our Latest Report on DoorDash

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.