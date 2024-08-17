Swedbank AB Raises Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Swedbank AB grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.12% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $71,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,130.67.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,119.52 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,065.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,059.54.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.22 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,589 shares of company stock worth $39,989,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

