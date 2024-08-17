Swedbank AB Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 5.6% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 6.8% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $337.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.60. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The firm has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.11.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

