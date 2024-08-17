Swedbank AB Raises Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Swedbank AB raised its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.68% of APi Group worth $69,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,543,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,707,000 after buying an additional 1,009,328 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 29,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In other APi Group news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $205,505.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $205,505.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,108,115 shares of company stock valued at $79,620,489 over the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

APi Group Stock Down 0.8 %

APG opened at $34.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

