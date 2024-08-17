Swedbank AB Raises Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,849 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Dollar General by 278.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in Dollar General by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,194,000 after acquiring an additional 320,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $15,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $123.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

