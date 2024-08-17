Swedbank AB Raises Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Swedbank AB grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $156.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $157.18.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

