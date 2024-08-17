Swedbank AB Raises Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Swedbank AB raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.10% of AutoZone worth $48,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

Read Our Latest Report on AZO

AutoZone Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,212.87 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,982.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,954.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $34.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.