Swedbank AB Raises Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.62% of Ralph Lauren worth $67,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.6 %

RL opened at $163.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $108.60 and a one year high of $192.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Barclays raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RL

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.