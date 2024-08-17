Swedbank AB Raises Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,337,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,211,000 after buying an additional 319,071 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,588,000 after acquiring an additional 165,067 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,724,000 after acquiring an additional 102,207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SITE opened at $136.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.52. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.95.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $113,297.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

