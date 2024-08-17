Swedbank AB Raises Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Workday were worth $18,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Workday by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Workday by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $231.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.15. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. Workday’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.22.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

