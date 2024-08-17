Swedbank AB Raises Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Swedbank AB increased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.18% of Boston Properties worth $17,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.54.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $69.99 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.64 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

