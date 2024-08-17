Swedbank AB Reduces Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 31,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 87,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,883.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,920 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $40.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $42.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FITB. DA Davidson upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

