Swedbank AB Sells 10,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.26% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $17,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,030,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,371,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after acquiring an additional 292,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 185,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 92,552 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $570,133.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,421,384. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $60.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

