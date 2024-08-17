Swedbank AB Sells 10,494 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Swedbank AB decreased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,494 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $11,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,025.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 129,502 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $1,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $95.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.57. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 15.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

