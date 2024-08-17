Swedbank AB Sells 1,665 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Swedbank AB cut its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.14% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $55,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,780,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,121 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,116 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $200.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.72 and its 200 day moving average is $199.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

