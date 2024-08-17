Swedbank AB Sells 1,848 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Swedbank AB lowered its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $15,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $77.18 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

