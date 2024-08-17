Swedbank AB Sells 20,215 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 20,215 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $42,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,155 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.1% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.3% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 27,482 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.00.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,540 shares of company stock valued at $879,291 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

