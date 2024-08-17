Swedbank AB Sells 2,080,752 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Swedbank AB lowered its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,080,752 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 2.79% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $40,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.52. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -7.01 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

