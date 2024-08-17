Swedbank AB Sells 286 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Swedbank AB decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $353.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.39. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.25 and a 200-day moving average of $295.53.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.93.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
