Swedbank AB Sells 288 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.05% of Dollar Tree worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $98.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.40 and a 52-week high of $151.21.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $143.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.