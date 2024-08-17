Swedbank AB Sells 30,000 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.91% of UFP Technologies worth $18,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 174.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,893,000 after buying an additional 118,106 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 2,331.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 41,360 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 82,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 34,622 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 83.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 74,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 33,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1,464.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 29,398 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 1,598 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $510,353.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,434.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UFP Technologies news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total transaction of $3,458,718.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total value of $510,353.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,034 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,170. 6.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of UFPT opened at $326.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.94 and its 200-day moving average is $248.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.95. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.29 and a fifty-two week high of $335.61.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UFPT

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.