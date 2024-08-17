Swedbank AB Sells 3,151 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Swedbank AB decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $16,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 21,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $583.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $593.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $532.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.87. The company has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price objective (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.