Swedbank AB Sells 320,365 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 907,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 320,365 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.21% of Onsemi worth $62,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.61.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $101.30.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

