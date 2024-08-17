Swedbank AB Sells 33,781 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Swedbank AB reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 33,781 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $55,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $159.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average is $116.98. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

