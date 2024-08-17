Swedbank AB Sells 37,792 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,792 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $13,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Bunge Global by 13.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 6.6% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 16.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCG Investment Co raised its position in Bunge Global by 5.6% during the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 4,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.87 and a 200-day moving average of $101.70.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

