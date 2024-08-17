Swedbank AB Sells 622,970 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Swedbank AB reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,332,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 622,970 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.32% of Weyerhaeuser worth $66,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WY. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $29.92 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

