Swedbank AB Sells 703 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Swedbank AB decreased its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.09% of Everest Group worth $14,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $387.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.00.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $374.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.26. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $343.36 and a twelve month high of $417.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

