Swedbank AB Sells 8,098 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,381,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.11% of CVS Health worth $81,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,293,299,000 after acquiring an additional 533,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,024,334,000 after buying an additional 4,226,225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,040,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,048,351,000 after acquiring an additional 184,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.4 %

CVS Health stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

