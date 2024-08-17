Swedbank AB Sells 85,611 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,611 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.13% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $47,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL opened at $94.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.65. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $165.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.23.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

