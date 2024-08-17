Swedbank AB Trims Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $90,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.28.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $373.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $375.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

