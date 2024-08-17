Swedbank AB Trims Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in PDD were worth $59,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in PDD by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 2.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in PDD by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $149.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.31. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.44 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The company has a market cap of $205.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.63.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. On average, analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

