Swedbank AB Trims Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,631 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.41% of Owens Corning worth $61,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 794.1% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.23.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.4 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $159.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $191.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

