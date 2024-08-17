Swire Pacific Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1412 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.
Swire Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %
Swire Pacific stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. Swire Pacific has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $9.46.
Swire Pacific Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Swire Pacific
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What are earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.