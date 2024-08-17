Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded to “Strong Sell” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Swisscom Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $61.31 on Thursday. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $62.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $317.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.28.
Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
