Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.99

Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.99 and last traded at $78.23, with a volume of 9420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Sylvamo Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.21.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.40. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sylvamo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 4,871.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sylvamo by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,771,000 after buying an additional 138,655 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 105.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 30.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 123,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,763 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

