Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.96, but opened at $40.74. Tapestry shares last traded at $39.06, with a volume of 622,041 shares traded.

The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1,328.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,038 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,857,000 after acquiring an additional 371,724 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth $3,718,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,257 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,671,000 after purchasing an additional 140,347 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average is $42.53.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

