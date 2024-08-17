Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $37.96, but opened at $40.74. Tapestry shares last traded at $39.06, with a volume of 622,041 shares traded.

The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 54.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3,778.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.53.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

