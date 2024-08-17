Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Gap Up to $135.76

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $135.76, but opened at $143.29. Target shares last traded at $142.43, with a volume of 1,011,440 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.57.

Target Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.21 and its 200 day moving average is $154.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 5.3% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

