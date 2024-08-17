TD Cowen Downgrades Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Hold

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $94.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $98.00. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

GSHD opened at $85.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.78 and its 200-day moving average is $68.46.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $653,748.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2,810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

